Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

