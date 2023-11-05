Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 323 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,712,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

