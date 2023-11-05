Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.66 and a 52 week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

