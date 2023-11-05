Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

