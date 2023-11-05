Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average is $231.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

