Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,128 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

