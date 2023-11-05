Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $770.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $578.90 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

