Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,090 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

QUAL stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

