Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

