Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

