Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $3.83 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

