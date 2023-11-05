VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VinFast Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

Further Reading

