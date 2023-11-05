Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

