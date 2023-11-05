Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 108.30 ($1.32).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 93 ($1.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.9 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

LON:VOD opened at GBX 78.71 ($0.96) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.68.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

