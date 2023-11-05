Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

VNO stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,554,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.