Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1,589.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

