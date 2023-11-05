Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of C$586.20 million during the quarter.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Up 0.1 %

Wajax stock opened at C$32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.57.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

Several research firms have commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WJX

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.