Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $164.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

