Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.56. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2,116,500 shares trading hands.

Weichai Power Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

