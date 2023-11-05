Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $88.45 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 184.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.