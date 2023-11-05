Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $42,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 184.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

