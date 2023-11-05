Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after buying an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 54.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,101,000 after buying an additional 1,177,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

