Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98.
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.9 %
WEN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
