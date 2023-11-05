Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.9 %

WEN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.37.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

