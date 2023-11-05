West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) versus Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Head to Head Contrast

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.21 $46.40 million $1.70 10.38 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.11 billion 2.51 $332.48 million $7.44 7.76

Profitability

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares West Bancorporation and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 17.50% 13.45% 0.78% Texas Capital Bancshares 19.39% 7.83% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 2 3 2 1 2.25

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $63.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.