Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Up 1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.