William L. Owens Buys 710 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens bought 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $15,101.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,562.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $392.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

