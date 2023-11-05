Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,072 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dynex Capital worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after acquiring an additional 325,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 378,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.