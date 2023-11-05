Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 549.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,129 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Infinite Acquisition worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFNT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Kim LLC raised its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinite Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

