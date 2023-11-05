Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 480,466 Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,466 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $241,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 39.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $158,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

PLAO stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

