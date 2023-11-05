Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.65% of InFinT Acquisition worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,467 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

