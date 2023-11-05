Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,394 Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

GBBK opened at $10.50 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

