Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 128,379 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,379 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVII stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

