Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 19,085 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $24,332,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RBCP opened at $106.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $121.21.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

RBC Bearings Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

