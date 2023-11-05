Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.48

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.48 and traded as low as $21.82. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 617,243 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

