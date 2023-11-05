WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $218.74 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. WOW-token has a market cap of $218.74 million and $3.82 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010178 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02186174 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

