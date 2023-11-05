XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

