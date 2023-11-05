Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.86

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and traded as high as $35.17. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 527,696 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 224,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 612,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

