Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

YUMC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 0.9 %

Yum China stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

