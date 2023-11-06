151,947 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.