22,566 Shares in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 2.28% of Cibus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $199.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.83. Cibus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.75). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 10,176.78%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cibus, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cibus in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

