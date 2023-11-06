24,598 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.