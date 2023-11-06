34,140 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,216.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after buying an additional 369,804 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $43.65. 122,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.