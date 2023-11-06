3,992 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $225,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cognex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Cognex Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

