4,708 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

