559 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $15.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,055.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,558. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,886.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,966.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,162 shares of company stock worth $6,018,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

