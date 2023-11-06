586 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 664,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,878,000 after acquiring an additional 113,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $401.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.