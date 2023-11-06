5N Plus (VNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.15 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

