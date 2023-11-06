77,626 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.55 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

