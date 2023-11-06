AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.73 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
