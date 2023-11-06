Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 717,791 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35,889,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Yum China worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

